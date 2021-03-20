Resolution of Kashmir dispute vital for regional peace: Naqash

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

As per UNICEF estimates, each year, at least 1.5 million girls under 18 get married in India making it home to the largest number of child brides in the world

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Resolution of Kashmir dispute vital for regional peace: Naqash

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for peace and prosperity in the region.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was not only hampering the peace and development in South Asia but was also a cause of the arms race between Pakistan and India.

Lamenting the oppressive policies and tactics of India in IIOJK, he said that unabated oppression and military might unleashed by New Delhi could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing movement for right to self-determination and they would continue their liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash further said that the implementation of the UN resolutions and meaningful tripartite dialogue were the best ways for honorable and permanent solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He urged India to give up its intransigence on Kashmir and respond positively to the dialogue offer of Pakistan and people of the occupied territory so that durable peace could be established in the region.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: