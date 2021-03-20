Resolution of Kashmir dispute vital for regional peace: Naqash

Srinagar, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islamic Political Party Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, has said that settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for peace and prosperity in the region.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash in a statement issued in Srinagar said that unresolved Kashmir dispute was not only hampering the peace and development in South Asia but was also a cause of the arms race between Pakistan and India.

Lamenting the oppressive policies and tactics of India in IIOJK, he said that unabated oppression and military might unleashed by New Delhi could not suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing movement for right to self-determination and they would continue their liberation struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Muhammad Yousuf Naqash further said that the implementation of the UN resolutions and meaningful tripartite dialogue were the best ways for honorable and permanent solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

He urged India to give up its intransigence on Kashmir and respond positively to the dialogue offer of Pakistan and people of the occupied territory so that durable peace could be established in the region.

