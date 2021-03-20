Thousands protest in Kargil, other areas against blasphemer

Kargil, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people staged protest demonstrations in Kargil and other areas of the territory against the RSS pawn Waseem Rizvi over his sacrilegious act.

Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran claiming that they incite violence.

Call for protest in Kargil was given by Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh. Thousands of people staged a protest in Kargil town against Waseem Rizvi. The protest was led by President Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi.

Eyewitnesses said that thousands of people hit the roads and raised slogans against Waseem Rizvi. The protesters also burnt the photographs of Rizvi. They called him a lunatic who has lost his mental balance. The protesters said that nobody would be allowed to make such “anti-Quran” remarks. They demanded of the Indian government to arrest lunatic Rizvi without any delay.

Similar protests were held in Saliskote, Drass, Khandi and Shakar areas where people denounced the blasphemous act of Wasim Rizvi about the sacred book of Islam. The protesters demanded his immediate arrest.

Meanwhile, protests were also held in the Kashmir Valley against Rizvi. Thousands of people participated in these protests, demanding his arrest without any delay.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, led a protest in Badgam district. In his address, he said that any statement or action against the dignity of the Holy Quran that hurts the feelings of the Muslims would not be tolerated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leader, Ahmad Molvi, addressing a gathering in South Kashmir strongly condemned the sacrilegious act of Waseem Rizvi. He said that this move was a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world.

On the other hand, people also held rallies and demonstrations against Rizvi in Thathri and other areas of Jammu region and demanded his hanging till death.

