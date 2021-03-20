Thousands protest in Kargil, other areas against blasphemer

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

As per UNICEF estimates, each year, at least 1.5 million girls under 18 get married in India making it home to the largest number of child brides in the world

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Thousands protest in Kargil, other areas against blasphemer

Protests Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Kargil, March 20 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, thousands of people staged protest demonstrations in Kargil and other areas of the territory against the RSS pawn Waseem Rizvi over his sacrilegious act.

Waseem Rizvi has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India for the removal of 26 verses from the Holy Quran claiming that they incite violence.

Call for protest in Kargil was given by Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh. Thousands of people staged a protest in Kargil town against Waseem Rizvi. The protest was led by President Anjuman Jamiat-ul-Ulama Isna Asharia Kargil-Ladakh, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi.

Eyewitnesses said that thousands of people hit the roads and raised slogans against Waseem Rizvi. The protesters also burnt the photographs of Rizvi. They called him a lunatic who has lost his mental balance. The protesters said that nobody would be allowed to make such “anti-Quran” remarks. They demanded of the Indian government to arrest lunatic Rizvi without any delay.

Similar protests were held in Saliskote, Drass, Khandi and Shakar areas where people denounced the blasphemous act of Wasim Rizvi about the sacred book of Islam. The protesters demanded his immediate arrest.

Meanwhile, protests were also held in the Kashmir Valley against Rizvi. Thousands of people participated in these protests, demanding his arrest without any delay.

Senior APHC leader and the President of Anjuman Sharie Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, led a protest in Badgam district. In his address, he said that any statement or action against the dignity of the Holy Quran that hurts the feelings of the Muslims would not be tolerated.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leader, Ahmad Molvi, addressing a gathering in South Kashmir strongly condemned the sacrilegious act of Waseem Rizvi. He said that this move was a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of millions of Muslims across the world.

On the other hand, people also held rallies and demonstrations against Rizvi in Thathri and other areas of Jammu region and demanded his hanging till death.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: