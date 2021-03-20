Wise stance of EU’s legislator on human rights in IIOJK praised

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

As per UNICEF estimates, each year, at least 1.5 million girls under 18 get married in India making it home to the largest number of child brides in the world

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Wise stance of EU's legislator on human rights in IIOJK praised

Brussels, March 20 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has lauded a wise stance of chair of European Parliament Sub-committee for criticising India over worse situation of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and rights of the minorities and other oppressed sections of masses in India.

Maria Arena, chair of the EU’s parliament sub committee for Human rights, addressing a recent online session of the parliament expressed her grave concerns over the worse situation of human rights in IIOJK and rights of the minorities in India.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels, welcoming the statement of Ms Maria arena, said, she has correctly defended the human rights in the occupied territory and in India and correctly raised the issue of human rights before the EU.

He stated that the EU should prefer the human rights in its trade dialogue with India and trade and investment agreements should be conditioned with the Indian promise to protect human rights.

Ali Raza Syed said, Kashmiris have been suffering for last seven decades, but their hardships and miseries have been increased as Indian authorities took direct control of Jammu and Kashmir and imposed severe restrictions on the people of this disputed territory.

He added, several arrests of the political workers, constant siege, suspension of internet service and restriction on social media and forced disappearances of the youth and their killings created a harsh panic among the masses.

The IIOJK is witness of brutal state terrorism committed by the Modi-led fascist Indian government and there are many international reports concerning the poor situation of human rights by the Indian forces but Indian atrocities are continued, he deplored.

Ali Raza Syed also lauded former Member of European parliament, Dr Sajjad Karim, who always supported rights of people of Kashmir.


