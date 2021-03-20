Wise stance of EU’s legislator on human rights in IIOJK praised

Brussels, March 20 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed has lauded a wise stance of chair of European Parliament Sub-committee for criticising India over worse situation of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and rights of the minorities and other oppressed sections of masses in India.

Maria Arena, chair of the EU’s parliament sub committee for Human rights, addressing a recent online session of the parliament expressed her grave concerns over the worse situation of human rights in IIOJK and rights of the minorities in India.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels, welcoming the statement of Ms Maria arena, said, she has correctly defended the human rights in the occupied territory and in India and correctly raised the issue of human rights before the EU.

He stated that the EU should prefer the human rights in its trade dialogue with India and trade and investment agreements should be conditioned with the Indian promise to protect human rights.

Ali Raza Syed said, Kashmiris have been suffering for last seven decades, but their hardships and miseries have been increased as Indian authorities took direct control of Jammu and Kashmir and imposed severe restrictions on the people of this disputed territory.

He added, several arrests of the political workers, constant siege, suspension of internet service and restriction on social media and forced disappearances of the youth and their killings created a harsh panic among the masses.

The IIOJK is witness of brutal state terrorism committed by the Modi-led fascist Indian government and there are many international reports concerning the poor situation of human rights by the Indian forces but Indian atrocities are continued, he deplored.

Ali Raza Syed also lauded former Member of European parliament, Dr Sajjad Karim, who always supported rights of people of Kashmir.

