RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

Author Ayesha ridiculed for misleading comments on Bajwa's speech

Islamabad, March 21 (KMS):

Islamabad, March 21 (KMS): Social media users have criticized writer and author Ayesha Siddiqa for her tweet in which she misreported that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa did not mention Kashmir in his speech at Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 18.

Many social media users expressed surprise asking how a writer like Ayesha could issue such a misleading statement without going through the full text of the Army Chief’s speech. The analysis suggests that misrepresentation could be a deliberate attempt by Ayesha as she is closely working with a notorious anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam RAW agent, Tariq Fateh. It is also believed that Indian intelligence has roped in Ayesha to advance its anti-Pakistan agenda .

The social media users quoted General Bajwa’s words: “It is important to understand that without the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, process of sub-continental rapprochement will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated bellicosity” and ridiculed Ayesha’s tweet.

It is worth mentioning here that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his address to the participants of Islamabad Security Dialogue said, “Stable Indo-Pak relation is a key to unlock the untapped potential of South and Central Asia by ensuring connectivity between East and West Asia. This potential however, has forever remained hostage to disputes and issues between two nuclear neighbours. Kashmir dispute is obviously at the head of this problem.”

He had further said, “It is important to understand that without the resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means, process of sub-continental rapprochement will always remain susceptible to derailment due to politically motivated bellicosity.”

In response to Ayesha’s tweet, one social media user said, “You are sidestepping his statement. It’s an end to Chinese-Indian-Pakistan hostilities styled diplomatic overture. What Gen. Bajwa said was very clear “bury the past and move forward”, adding that Pakistan is ready to “RESOLVE ALL REGIONAL CONFLICTS” with its neighbours.”

 


