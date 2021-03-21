IIOJK people facing Indian atrocities for last 72 years: Majeed Mir

Picture of the day

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

IIOJK people facing Indian atrocities for last 72 years: Majeed Mir

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 21 (KM): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir has said that Kashmiri people have been facing the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past 72 years.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India would have to suffer from a shameful defeat in Kashmir and history was a witness to the fact that freedom movements could not be suppressed by use of brute force.

He said, Kashmiris are stronger than cheap tactics of the usurpers, adding the Indian government wants to break the sentiment of the Kashmiri people through oppression but Kashmiris are foiling its every conspiracy through their commitment and steadfastness.

Abdul Majeed Mir said, Kashmir people are struggling for their birthright —self-determination, guaranteed to them by the United Nations and the world community, and would continue their struggle till complete success.

He added that the people of Kashmir had been suffering for the last seven decades due to unresolved Kashmir dispute, adding that the India’s intransigence was the biggest obstacle in its peaceful settlement.

He appealed to the global community to break his silence on the current situation of human rights in IIOJK and put pressure on India to stop state terrorism in the territory and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.


