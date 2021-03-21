IIOJK people facing Indian atrocities for last 72 years: Majeed Mir

Islamabad, March 21 (KM): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Abdul Majeed Mir has said that Kashmiri people have been facing the Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past 72 years.

Abdul Majeed Mir in a statement issued in Islamabad said that India would have to suffer from a shameful defeat in Kashmir and history was a witness to the fact that freedom movements could not be suppressed by use of brute force.

He said, Kashmiris are stronger than cheap tactics of the usurpers, adding the Indian government wants to break the sentiment of the Kashmiri people through oppression but Kashmiris are foiling its every conspiracy through their commitment and steadfastness.

Abdul Majeed Mir said, Kashmir people are struggling for their birthright —self-determination, guaranteed to them by the United Nations and the world community, and would continue their struggle till complete success.

He added that the people of Kashmir had been suffering for the last seven decades due to unresolved Kashmir dispute, adding that the India’s intransigence was the biggest obstacle in its peaceful settlement.

He appealed to the global community to break his silence on the current situation of human rights in IIOJK and put pressure on India to stop state terrorism in the territory and resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute through the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

