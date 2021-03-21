Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through dialogue: Waza

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the people across the region to rise above bitter yesterday and build a better and brighter tomorrow.

“Now is the time to initiate a positive dialogue and explore possibilities of an acceptable, hounrable and durable solution of the dispute over Kashmir in the larger interests of peace, cordiality, and a secure future,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...