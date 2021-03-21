Posters greeting Pakistanis appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, posters have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of IIOJK wherein Pakistani people have been greeted ahead of the Pakistan Day to be celebrated on Tuesday.

The posters pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir, with pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi greeted Pakistan ahead of March 23.

The hope was expressed through posters that the people of Pakistan would continue to work for strong and stable Pakistan as stable Pakistan is the guarantee to peace in the region.

