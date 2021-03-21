Picture of the day

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
Sikh bodies pay tributes to Chithisingpora victims

Jammu, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Sikh bodies have paid rich tributes to the victims of Chattisingpora on their anniversary.

Chattisingpora carnage was engineered by the Indian government on the eve of the then US president, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.

Senior Sikh leaders at a meeting held in Jammu, today, under the chairmanship of S. Narinder Singh Khalsa remembered those innocent Sikhs and Muslims killed by Indian forces in Chattisingpora, Pathribal and Barakpora to defame the indigenous Kashmir movement and to create wedge between Sikhs and Muslims of the territory.

S.Narinder Singh Khalsa addressing the meeting disclosed that Chattisingpora, Pathribal and Barakpora incidents were closely related with each other, as after this mysterious murder of innocent Sikhs many innocent Muslims were killed by Indian forces to hide and mislead the world community about Chattisingpora massacre.

Other Sikh leaders including Amandeep Singh, Manmohan Singh, Manjit Singh, Ranjit Singh,Harasis Singh, Rajinder Singh, Devinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Surinder Singh and Jatinder Singh with one voice appealed to the world community to take serious notice of the carnage in Kashmir and the United Nations must initiate some impartial enquiry into it and all other large scale human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation, Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Council and Sikh Youth of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the meeting.


