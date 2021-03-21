Sikh bodies pay tributes to Chithisingpora victims

Jammu, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Sikh bodies have paid rich tributes to the victims of Chattisingpora on their anniversary.

Chattisingpora carnage was engineered by the Indian government on the eve of the then US president, Bill Clinton’s visit to India.

Senior Sikh leaders at a meeting held in Jammu, today, under the chairmanship of S. Narinder Singh Khalsa remembered those innocent Sikhs and Muslims killed by Indian forces in Chattisingpora, Pathribal and Barakpora to defame the indigenous Kashmir movement and to create wedge between Sikhs and Muslims of the territory.

S.Narinder Singh Khalsa addressing the meeting disclosed that Chattisingpora, Pathribal and Barakpora incidents were closely related with each other, as after this mysterious murder of innocent Sikhs many innocent Muslims were killed by Indian forces to hide and mislead the world community about Chattisingpora massacre.

Other Sikh leaders including Amandeep Singh, Manmohan Singh, Manjit Singh, Ranjit Singh,Harasis Singh, Rajinder Singh, Devinder Singh, Ravinder Singh, Surinder Singh and Jatinder Singh with one voice appealed to the world community to take serious notice of the carnage in Kashmir and the United Nations must initiate some impartial enquiry into it and all other large scale human rights violations in IIOJK.

The Sikh bodies including Sikh Intellectuals Circle Jammu and Kashmir, International Sikh Federation, Sikh Students Federation, Jammu and Kashmir Sikh Council and Sikh Youth of Jammu and Kashmir participated in the meeting.

