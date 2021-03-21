Sikh body demands fresh probe into Chattisingpora massacre

Picture of the day

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Sikh body demands fresh probe into Chattisingpora massacre

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) has demanded a fresh probe into the Chattisingpora massacre.

Thirty-five members of Sikh community were killed in disguise by Indian troops in Chittisinghpora area of Islamabad district on March 20 in 2000 on the eve of the then US President, Bill Clinton’s visit to India. A few days later, Indian Army had claimed of killing five foreign militants involved in the Chittisinghpora massacre during an encounter in Pathribal area of the district. Their bodies were charred beyond recognition. However, the investigations proved that the slain persons were local youth, picked up from their homes by the Indian Army and were killed in a fake encounter. Several more people were martyred in Brakpora in the firing of Indian troops on the demonstrators who were protesting against the Pathribal fake encounter.

The APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina in a statement issued in Srinagar on 21 anniversary of Chattisingpora bloodbath deplored that after 21 years the people of the territory, especially the Sikhs of the valley were still waiting for justice and urged the authorities to nab the culprits of the massacre.

He urged the authorities to announce a fresh probe into the incident and allow the Justice Pandian Commission to further investigate the incident as Brakpora and Chattisinghpora cases are interlinked. He also urged the people of the territory to get united for communal harmony and resolve their long pending issues.

He said that the slain people, dubbed ‘militants’ by police, were actually innocent residents of Brakpora proved by judicial enquiry of Justice Pandan Commission. He also said bodies of slain men were burnt and hastily buried in a nearby village. “The drama managed by the officials was fake as they said that the militants were caught in a burning house during a gun battle and their bodies were charred beyond recognition,” said the APSCC.

The APSCC also said that so far the Committee appointed by the authorities had failed to find out the culprits and resolve the mystery of killings of Sikhs in Kashmir.


