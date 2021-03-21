Summoning Bilquis Shah by Delhi court act of judicial terrorism: DFP

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Summoning Bilquis Shah by Delhi court act of judicial terrorism: DFP

Statement Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly reacted to the summoning of Dr Bilquis Shah, wife of its illegally detained Chairman and senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah by a Delhi court in a fake case registered 18 year ago.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed it an act of judicial terrorism on part of India. He said, when India and its institutions failed to prove anything against senior resistance leader, Shabbir Shah, they have now started intimidating incarcerated leader’s family. India should fight its political opponents politically rather than using cheap tactics, he added.

The spokesman said, this is cowardice on part of the Indian government and its local collaborators that a respectable medical doctor is being dragged into politics. India is in fact trying to break the political will of Shabbir Shah who has spent more than three decades of his life in different jails only to nourish his rightful political stance, he added.

The spokesman said, the Delhi court has insulted the conscience of every justice-loving person across the globe. The Delhi court, if it believes in justice and women honor, must direct the investigating agencies not to drag families in political controversies, he maintained.


