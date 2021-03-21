Summoning Bilquis Shah by Delhi court act of judicial terrorism: DFP

Srinagar, March 21 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly reacted to the summoning of Dr Bilquis Shah, wife of its illegally detained Chairman and senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmad Shah by a Delhi court in a fake case registered 18 year ago.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed it an act of judicial terrorism on part of India. He said, when India and its institutions failed to prove anything against senior resistance leader, Shabbir Shah, they have now started intimidating incarcerated leader’s family. India should fight its political opponents politically rather than using cheap tactics, he added.

The spokesman said, this is cowardice on part of the Indian government and its local collaborators that a respectable medical doctor is being dragged into politics. India is in fact trying to break the political will of Shabbir Shah who has spent more than three decades of his life in different jails only to nourish his rightful political stance, he added.

The spokesman said, the Delhi court has insulted the conscience of every justice-loving person across the globe. The Delhi court, if it believes in justice and women honor, must direct the investigating agencies not to drag families in political controversies, he maintained.

