APHC prays for prosperity, stability & solidarity of Pakistan

Kashmir Media Service

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC prays for prosperity, stability & solidarity of Pakistan

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), while facilitating people as well as Government of Pakistan, prayed for prosperity, stability and solidarity of the country.

The APHC at its consultative body meeting chaired by its Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar in Srinagar, today, expressed satisfaction over Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle of people of the occupied territory.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the latest situation of IIOJK and strongly condemned the fresh killing spree and other massive human rights violations by Indian troops. It reiterated the pledge to continue Kashmir liberation movement till taking it to its logical conclusion despite the Indian atrocities.

The participants of the meeting also paid glowing tributes to the Shopian martyrs, adding their sacrifices would not go waste and would definitely bring fruit. They said that the people of Kashmir would render every kind of sacrifice for securing their birthright to self-determination.

The meeting said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, adding that the dispute had been pending with the World Body for the last seven decades.

The participants of the meeting saluted the steadfastness of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Qasim, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Aasiya Andrabi and urged the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists.


