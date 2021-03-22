Elections not a solution to Kashmir dispute: Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti has said that elections are neither a priority for her party nor a solution to the Kashmir dispute.

The former IIOJK Chief Minister in a media interview refused to contest elections until the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. For this, she says her struggle will continue “through peaceful and democratic means”.

Mehbooba Mufti said that after heaping one humiliation after the other and disempowering the people of IIOJK, Delhi wants to ensure that the iron-fisted approach continues and that is possible only as long as the territory remains in the post August 5, 2019 position. She said that India is pursuing the agenda of changing the demography and reducing Kashmiris to second class citizens.

When asked whether she would contest the next Assembly elections in Kashmir, she replied that she would contest the elections only once Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is restored.

Like this: Like Loading...