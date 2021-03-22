Picture of the day

Govt, people of Pakistan greeted on National Day

HR Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have felicitated the government as well as the people of Pakistan on their National Day and prayed for a strong, prosperous, stable and safe Pakistan.

Spokesperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Rafia Rasool and General Secretary Shamim Shawl in their statements said that Pakistan is a centre of hope for the oppressed Kashmiri people as well as Muslim Ummah. They lauded the unparalleled sacrifices rendered by the Muslims for the creation of Pakistan and described the country as Almighty Allah’s blessing for the Muslims.

They maintained that Pakistan, as an ideological state, had always supported not only the just cause of the people of Kashmir but all other oppressed and suppressed people all over the world.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir leader, Ghulam Muhammad Safi in a statement issued in Islamabad said that March 23 is the day to remember the history of this nation. He said that Kashmiri people wanted a strong and stable Pakistan and prayed for its prosperity, integrity and solidarity. He said, Kashmiri people are grateful to Pakistan, adding they believe that after Allah, Pakistan fully supports the Kashmir cause and will continue its support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Senior Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani in a statement in Islamabad, greeting the people and the Government of Pakistan appreciated Pakistan’s role in advancing the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels. Highlighting the significance of the Pakistan Resolution that was adopted in 1940, he said that the resolution has led to the successful culmination of Pakistan Movement in 1947.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz forum in a statement while greeting the people and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, said that Pakistan was created on the basis of a great vision and the people of Kashmir were fighting for the survival of this vision.

Zahid Ashraf, Vice-Chairman of J&K Young Men’s League in a statement also extended felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the eve of Pakistan Day.

Wishing the Pakistani brethren a happy Pakistan Day, said that the day is a real momentous one as the formal demand for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims was made by the Muslim League through the famous Pakistan Resolution on this day in 1940 in Lahore.


