HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Muslims, Sikhs & Dalits prime target of BJP Govt: Speakers

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, speakers at a joint meeting of Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits have said that BJP-led Indian government has unleashed a reign of terror against minorities across India.

The meeting was held at GDC Trust Conference Hall in Jammu. Prominent among those who addressed the meeting were Mohinder Tar Singh, Mir Shahid Saleem, Narinder Singh Khalsa, Comrade Sukh Dev Singh, Ch. Kamal Singh, Mohammad Altaf Butt, Shafi Bajad, Harasis Kranti, Shabbir Rather, Ghulam Mohammad Qazi, Aijaz Yousuf, Rashpal Chand, Jatinder Singh, Harasis Singh, Ravinder Singh Khalsa, Aizaz Yousaf, Khem Raj, RK Kalsotra, Rashpal Chand and Roshan Chowdhry.

RK Kalsotra presided over the meeting whose agenda was to extend support to Kissan protest and jointly work against the communal agenda of BJP/RSS rulers in India against minorities including Dalits.

The meeting unanimously decided to attend the Dalit Kissan Panchayat scheduled to be held at Gurdaspur in Punjab on 25th of March. It was also decided to jointly work in occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of democratic and fundamental rights.

JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing the function said, Muslims, Sikhs and Dalits across India are passing through an unprecedented phase of oppression and suppression at the hands of Hindutva forces. He said RSS-backed regime in India is snatching away the democratic and political rights of minorities to pave the way for a Hindu Rashtra. He said, Sikhs, Muslims and Dalits were the prime target of these people as they are considered a major hindrance in promotion of their nefarious agenda. He called upon all minorities to launch a united battle against anti-minorities’ forces across India.

Narinder Singh Khalsa who attended this meeting along with large number of Sikh leaders while addressing the meeting supported the programme for Kissan protest also appealed to the participants to stress resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Kalsotra highlighted that Indiahas a full plan to set in motion the privatisation of not just agriculture but other prominent sectors as well.


