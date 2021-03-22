Pakistani flag hoisted, posters again appear in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flag has been hoisted while posters have appeared for the second consecutive day, today, in Srinagar and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people on the eve of the Pakistan Day.

Pakistani flag has been hoisted to celebrate 23 March, which is Pakistan Day, in the occupied territory. The posters were carrying the pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Hurriyat leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir.

Through these posters, the people of Pakistan have been asked to continue work for making Pakistan a stronger and more stable country as only a strong Pakistan can guarantee peace in the region.

