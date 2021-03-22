Red hot blood of Kashmiri martyrs will not go in vain’

Picture of the day

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Red hot blood of Kashmiri martyrs will not go in vain'

Kashmir Media Service

Glowing tributes paid to youth martyred in Shopian

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the four youth martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian district, today.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the present resistance movement is being nourished by the blood of proud sons of soil and it will soon reach its destination as huge sacrifices cannot go waste. He said despite all odds, the Kashmiris would carry forward the sacred mission of the martyrs to its cherished goal. He urged the global community to intervene and save the youth of Kashmir whose only crime is to demand the right of self determination, promised to us by United Nations.

Tehreek-e-Muzahmat Chairman Bilal Siddiqui said that red hot blood of martyrs would never go in vain. "Destruction of properties is a deliberate move to mete out a collective punishment to the freedom loving Kashmiri people," he added. He paid glowing tributes to four martyrs saying that the youth are rendering sacrifices for the cause of freedom.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the Shopian martyrs and said that their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results.

A meeting of Haq-e-Khudiradiat Forum was held, in Islamabad district. The meeting was chaired by Forum Leader Javed Ahmad Qureshi. Expressing concern over the dire human rights situation in IIOJK, the meeting urged the international community to take immediate notice of Indian state terrorism and play its role in preventing New Delhi from committing atrocities in the territory. The participants of the meeting said that India was in fact carrying out genocide of Kashmiri people in the territory. While saying that Kashmiri youth are martyred in fake encounters, they appealed to the international community to take notice of the human tragedy in occupied Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad while paying tributes to the four martyred youth said that Indian terrorist forces were massacring Kashmiri youth in target killing in IIOJK. He said that historic struggle of Kashmiri youth for freedom would bear fruit, one day.


