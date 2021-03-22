Red hot blood of Kashmiri martyrs will not go in vain’

Glowing tributes paid to youth martyred in Shopian

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid glowing tributes to the four youth martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian district, today.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Dar in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the present resistance movement is being nourished by the blood of proud sons of soil and it will soon reach its destination as huge sacrifices cannot go waste. He said despite all odds, the Kashmiris would carry forward the sacred mission of the martyrs to its cherished goal. He urged the global community to intervene and save the youth of Kashmir whose only crime is to demand the right of self determination, promised to us by United Nations.

Tehreek-e-Muzahmat Chairman Bilal Siddiqui said that red hot blood of martyrs would never go in vain. “Destruction of properties is a deliberate move to mete out a collective punishment to the freedom loving Kashmiri people,” he added. He paid glowing tributes to four martyrs saying that the youth are rendering sacrifices for the cause of freedom.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the Shopian martyrs and said that their sacrifices would definitely bring positive results.

A meeting of Haq-e-Khudiradiat Forum was held, in Islamabad district. The meeting was chaired by Forum Leader Javed Ahmad Qureshi. Expressing concern over the dire human rights situation in IIOJK, the meeting urged the international community to take immediate notice of Indian state terrorism and play its role in preventing New Delhi from committing atrocities in the territory. The participants of the meeting said that India was in fact carrying out genocide of Kashmiri people in the territory. While saying that Kashmiri youth are martyred in fake encounters, they appealed to the international community to take notice of the human tragedy in occupied Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali in a statement issued in Muzaffarabad while paying tributes to the four martyred youth said that Indian terrorist forces were massacring Kashmiri youth in target killing in IIOJK. He said that historic struggle of Kashmiri youth for freedom would bear fruit, one day.

