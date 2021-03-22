Summons to Bilquees part of India’s colonial strategy: TeM

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has said that summons to Bilquees Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency is a fresh example of New Delhi’s colonial strategy to coerce pro-freedom leadership in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui while strongly reacting to the NIA summons to Dr Bilquees Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that unnerved by the determination of pro-freedom leadership, India has resorted to multiple colonial measures to muzzle the freedom voice in the occupied territory.

First, he said, top Hurriyat leadership was booked in fake cases and now their families are being harassed by the Indian agencies. “The fresh summons to wife of Shabbir Ahmed Shah is yet another example of this worst colonial strategy adopted by policy makers in New Delhi to punish the Hurriyat leadership for its political beliefs.” “The act on one hand reflects highhandedness of rulers of New Delhi and on the other hand its shows their utter frustration and cowardice,” he added.

He said that from Nehru to Modi, every ruler has used this ugly method to sabotage and suppress the freedom movement and mute the voices of resistance but history is witness to this fact that they have failed to crush the sentiments, resolve and determination of pro-freedom leadership in particular and masses in general.

“First it was IB and CBI now the same dirty purpose is being served by ED and NIA,” he added. He advised New Delhi and its policy makers to remind this fact that freedom of nations could not be crushed through such colonial measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) while strongly reacting to the summoning of Dr Bilquees Shah by a Delhi court in a fake case urged India to stop evil practices against Kashmiris and take steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute, once and for all. JKYSJL General Secretary Sameena Banoo in a Statement issued in Srinagar said that the purpose of such illogical actions against pro-freedom leaders is to create a frightful atmosphere in the territory.

