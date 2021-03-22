Summons to Bilquees part of India’s colonial strategy: TeM

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Summons to Bilquees part of India’s colonial strategy: TeM

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 22 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat has said that summons to Bilquees Shah, the wife of illegally detained senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, by India’s notorious National Investigation Agency is a fresh example of New Delhi’s colonial strategy to coerce pro-freedom leadership in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui while strongly reacting to the NIA summons to Dr Bilquees Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar said that unnerved by the determination of pro-freedom leadership, India has resorted to multiple colonial measures to muzzle the freedom voice in the occupied territory.

First, he said, top Hurriyat leadership was booked in fake cases and now their families are being harassed by the Indian agencies. “The fresh summons to wife of Shabbir Ahmed Shah is yet another example of this worst colonial strategy adopted by policy makers in New Delhi to punish the Hurriyat leadership for its political beliefs.” “The act on one hand reflects highhandedness of rulers of New Delhi and on the other hand its shows their utter frustration and cowardice,” he added.

He said that from Nehru to Modi, every ruler has used this ugly method to sabotage and suppress the freedom movement and mute the voices of resistance but history is witness to this fact that they have failed to crush the sentiments, resolve and determination of pro-freedom leadership in particular and masses in general.

“First it was IB and CBI now the same dirty purpose is being served by ED and NIA,” he added. He advised New Delhi and its policy makers to remind this fact that freedom of nations could not be crushed through such colonial measures.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) while strongly reacting to the summoning of Dr Bilquees Shah by a Delhi court in a fake case urged India to stop evil practices against Kashmiris and take steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute, once and for all. JKYSJL General Secretary Sameena Banoo in a Statement issued in Srinagar said that the purpose of such illogical actions against pro-freedom leaders is to create a frightful atmosphere in the territory.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: