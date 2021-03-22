UNHRC urged to combat India imposed menaces in IIOJK

Picture of the day

RSS killers massacred 35 Sikhs in Chittisingpora on 20 March 2000

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

UNHRC urged to combat India imposed menaces in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 22 (KMS): A Kashmiri delegation while virtually attending the 46th sessions of the United Nations Human Rights Council has urged the Council to take concrete steps to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir that remained under curfew, siege, lockdown and virtual lock-up for months together.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while taking part in general debate Agenda Item, the delegation said Kashmiri Muslims were denied entry to religious places, children were barred to attend schools and even the right to mobility was snatched. Altaf Hussain Wani, representative of World Muslim Congress while citing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination told the council that “the each State Party undertakes not to sponsor, defend or support racial discrimination by any persons or organizations but BJP led right-wing Hindu government is constantly violating this international convention.”

“On August 5th Indian govt not only stripped Kashmir of its special status but carried out a sustained effort to argue racial discrimination propagated hate incited violence and targeted specific ethnic and religious minorities,” he said. While highlighting the plight of Kashmiris he said, “Kashmiris, the victim of the worst Indian discrimination, are helpless under the open sky as these blatant violations of the Indian state go unnoticed and diminishing the hopes of Kashmiris to live a life without discrimination and fear.”

“To be a Kashmiri in India is not less than a crime. RSS a Hindu nationalist right-wing group of BJP has been openly involved in assaulting and abusing Kashmiris by calling them, terrorists.” he added. While expressing his views regarding the terrible caste system in India, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, representative of Community Human Rights and Advocacy Centre, stated that the Indian government’s assumption that caste system is their internal affair and not a matter of international concern. “Discrimination to lower caste and minorities has always been a part of cast system in prevailing Indian society. It is a strange mixture of prejudice, ignorance, and centuries-old discriminatory practices. You could not eat with the people not of your caste or marry into their communities. Dalits in India continue to suffer terrible forms of discrimination,” he added.

The delegation urged the council to take concrete steps to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, and related intolerance.


