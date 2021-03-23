DPM vows to continue freedom struggle against all odds

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement has reiterated the Kashmiris’ commitment to continue the freedom struggle against all odds.

The resolve was expressed at a meeting of the executive body of the Democratic Political Movement held at its office in Srinagar, today. The meeting was presided over by party Chairman Khawaja Firdous.

The meeting reviewed the current situation in occupied Kashmir and vowed that no one would be allowed to play with the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Addressing the meeting, Khawaja Firdous said that the solution to the Kashmir issue lies only in the UN resolutions and unless this issue is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, lasting peace cannot be established in the South Asian region.

Expressing concern over India’s conspiracies to drastically change the demography in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that New Delhi was violating international law in the disputed area and was pursuing an Israeli-style policy in occupied Kashmir. He said that India was using clever tactics to suppress the freedom movement and was arresting and torturing innocent youth in Kashmir. He said that India has given a free hand to its army to massacre Kashmiris. He paid rich tributes to the youth who were martyred in a fake encounter in Shopian, yesterday. The participants congratulated the Pakistani nation and government on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

The meeting was attended by party leaders and workers including Pir Hilal Ahmed.

Like this: Like Loading...