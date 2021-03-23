Foreign Minister expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Pakistan Day

Islamabad, 23 March (KMS): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the 23rd March is an important landmark in the history of our nation. On this day, we commemorate the valiant struggle of our forefathers for a separate homeland that began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later, he added.

Qureshi in his message on the day said, Pakistan Resolution truly reflects our deep national and historical aspirations and desires. On this Day, we pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and all leaders, elders, martyrs and heroes who rendered great sacrifices for the realization of our dream.

“This Day provides us an opportunity every year to renew our commitment to making our country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state.”

“On this Day, I wish to reiterate that Pakistani leadership’s vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’ is focused around economic security – for the well-being and welfare of our people.”

“While fully resolved to protect our vital national security interests, our emphasis is shifting from geo-strategic to geo-economics. Rather than partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation. Pakistan is committed to pursue policies that promote peace and stability, development partnerships, and connectivity.”

“Today, we also express solidarity and support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the world, it has also offered new opportunities for international solidarity and cooperation.”

“Pakistan continues to underscore the need for greater global collaboration to decisively defeat this menace.

Nations have to go through difficult times, but only with unity they sail through. We, Pakistanis, have exhibited tremendous responsibility in fighting the pandemic. As the virus continues to threaten lives, we cannot afford to overlook the importance of preventive measures. May Allah keep Pakistan and all of mankind safe.”

