Foreign Minister expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Pakistan Day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Foreign Minister expresses solidarity with Kashmiris on Pakistan Day

Kashmir Media Service

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi postpones visit to Japan - Pakistan - Dunya NewsIslamabad, 23 March (KMS): Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the 23rd March is an important landmark in the history of our nation. On this day, we commemorate the valiant struggle of our forefathers for a separate homeland that began with the historic Pakistan Resolution of 1940, and culminated in the attainment of freedom seven years later, he added.

Qureshi in his message on the day said, Pakistan Resolution truly reflects our deep national and historical aspirations and desires. On this Day, we pay rich tribute to the Father of the Nation and all leaders, elders, martyrs and heroes who rendered great sacrifices for the realization of our dream.

“This Day provides us an opportunity every year to renew our commitment to making our country a true welfare, progressive and prosperous state.”

“On this Day, I wish to reiterate that Pakistani leadership’s vision of ‘Naya Pakistan’ is focused around economic security – for the well-being and welfare of our people.”

“While fully resolved to protect our vital national security interests, our emphasis is shifting from geo-strategic to geo-economics. Rather than partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries, Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation. Pakistan is committed to pursue policies that promote peace and stability, development partnerships, and connectivity.”

“Today, we also express solidarity and support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the world, it has also offered new opportunities for international solidarity and cooperation.”

“Pakistan continues to underscore the need for greater global collaboration to decisively defeat this menace.

Nations have to go through difficult times, but only with unity they sail through. We, Pakistanis, have exhibited tremendous responsibility in fighting the pandemic. As the virus continues to threaten lives, we cannot afford to overlook the importance of preventive measures. May Allah keep Pakistan and all of mankind safe.”


