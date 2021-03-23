Greetings from Hurriyat leaders continue to pour in on Pakistan Day

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to greet people as well as Government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day, today.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have close spiritual relationship with Pakistan. He said that the Kashmiris’ love for the country is vindicated by the fact the people of Kashmir hoist Pakistani flags amid the volley of bullet firing by Indian troops and celebrate the day. He said that being an ideological country, Pakistan is a source of inspiration and strength for the entire Muslim Ummah particularly the Muslim of South Asia. He hoped that people of occupied Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke and would celebrate the Pakistan Day the way it is being celebrated by the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja in her statement issued in Srinagar while extending felicitation to the people of Pakistan prayed for stability and prosperity of the country. She added that Pakistan is true advocate of the Kashmiri people’s demand for right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League at a meeting chaired by Abdul Ahad Parra discussed in detail different aspects of the Kashmir’s ongoing freedom struggle in the light of the Resolution of Pakistan. The meeting said that Pakistan happened to be a great asset for the entire Muslim Ummah in the light of the said resolution.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that Kashmiris are equally celebrating Pakistan Day. He said the forum has lined up series of discussions and programmes to commemorate the day. He extended his good wishes for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran from COVID 19.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Mohammad Yousuf Naqash said that strong, powerful and prosperous Pakistan is not only in the best interest of South Asia, but it is also a great hope for the lasting and honorable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami said that a Kashmiri representative delegation who participated in the Muslim League’s annual convention of 23 March 1940 that passed the Pakistan Resolution emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir would be the part of the newly Muslim state.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League held a meeting in Srinagar to mark the Pakistan Resolution Day. A party spokesman said, the meeting passed a resolution paying tribute to the charismatic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his great achievement.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) Chairman Ahmad Malik in a statement said that the creation of Pakistan was an assertion of the political and religious identity of the Muslims of South Asia. He hoped that Government as well as people of Pakistan would utilize all their resources to build a strong, peaceful and progressive nation.

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Chairman Mushtaq Butt and Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed in a statement issued in Islamabad also felicitated the Pakistani people and the government on the Pakistan Day.

APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Imtiaz Wani said that reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle against India’s forcible occupation of their motherland.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Party General Secretary Naseerul Islam in a joint statement said that Pakistan has a political importance in the Muslim world and is centre of hope not only for the Muslims of South Asia but for the whole Muslim Ummah.

