Greetings from Hurriyat leaders continue to pour in on Pakistan Day

Kashmir Media Service

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Greetings from Hurriyat leaders continue to pour in on Pakistan Day

23 march Pakistan Day Our resolution can not be challenge | Pakistan day, 23 march pakistan, Pakistan day 23 marchSrinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations continued to greet people as well as Government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day, today.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have close spiritual relationship with Pakistan. He said that the Kashmiris’ love for the country is vindicated by the fact the people of Kashmir hoist Pakistani flags amid the volley of bullet firing by Indian troops and celebrate the day. He said that being an ideological country, Pakistan is a source of inspiration and strength for the entire Muslim Ummah particularly the Muslim of South Asia. He hoped that people of occupied Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke and would celebrate the Pakistan Day the way it is being celebrated by the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, today.

Muslim Khawateen Markaz Chairperson Yasmeen Raja in her statement issued in Srinagar while extending felicitation to the people of Pakistan prayed for stability and prosperity of the country. She added that Pakistan is true advocate of the Kashmiri people’s demand for right to self-determination.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League at a meeting chaired by Abdul Ahad Parra discussed in detail different aspects of the Kashmir’s ongoing freedom struggle in the light of the Resolution of Pakistan. The meeting said that Pakistan happened to be a great asset for the entire Muslim Ummah in the light of the said resolution.

The Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo said that Kashmiris are equally celebrating Pakistan Day. He said the forum has lined up series of discussions and programmes to commemorate the day. He extended his good wishes for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran from COVID 19.

Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Political Party Mohammad Yousuf Naqash said that strong, powerful and prosperous Pakistan is not only in the best interest of South Asia, but it is also a great hope for the lasting and honorable solution to the Kashmir dispute.

Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami said that a Kashmiri representative delegation who participated in the Muslim League’s annual convention of 23 March 1940 that passed the Pakistan Resolution emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir would be the part of the newly Muslim state.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League held a meeting in Srinagar to mark the Pakistan Resolution Day. A party spokesman said, the meeting passed a resolution paying tribute to the charismatic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his great achievement.

Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) Chairman Ahmad Malik in a statement said that the creation of Pakistan was an assertion of the political and religious identity of the Muslims of South Asia. He hoped that Government as well as people of Pakistan would utilize all their resources to build a strong, peaceful and progressive nation.

Tehreek-e-Istiqlal Chairman Mushtaq Butt and Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed in a statement issued in Islamabad also felicitated the Pakistani people and the government on the Pakistan Day.

APHC-AJK chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Imtiaz Wani said that reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their struggle against India’s forcible occupation of their motherland.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) Vice Chairman Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Party General Secretary Naseerul Islam in a joint statement said that Pakistan has a political importance in the Muslim world and is centre of hope not only for the Muslims of South Asia but for the whole Muslim Ummah.


