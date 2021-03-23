Hurriyat leaders, organizations greet Pakistanis

Picture of the day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Hurriyat leaders, organizations greet Pakistanis

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have extended warm greetings to the people as well as Government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day, today.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said that bonds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan are strong and multidimensional. The Kashmiris’ love for the country, the statement added, is vindicated by the fact that they hoist Pakistani flags and celebrate the day in the volley of brutal firing by the Indian troops. Besides, they shroud the dead bodies of their martyrs in Pakistani flag.

Other Hurriyat leaders, organizations and dignitaries including Mufti Nasirul Islam, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqui, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Khawaja Firdous, Devinder Singh Behl, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, People’s Freedom League, Youth Social and Justice League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements hoped that the people of Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke and celebrate the Pakistan Day along with the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, different functions were held while Pakistani flags were hoisted in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory, today. Posters carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa were seen in the streets of the occupied territory. Kashmiri women and children sang Pakistan’s National Anthem and raised pro-Pakistan songs during a function in Srinagar.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the Pakistan Day, today, said that a Kashmiri delegation had attended the big public event in Lahore on 23 March in 1940 and had announced on the occasion that Kashmiri people would be a part of future Muslim state in the region. The report maintained that top Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Masarrat Aalam Butt have, all along, been openly raising pro-Pakistan slogans like ‘Hum Pakistani Hain – Pakistan Hamara Hai’ and ‘Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan’.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement, said, positive shift in the relations between Pakistan and India is being observed with anticipation by the people of IIOJK. The statement said that the forum sees it as the first step in the direction of a meaningful dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

On the other hand, a gang of around 50 goons associated with Hindu extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh attacked a Muslim Bakarwal family in Samba district, tortured men and molested female members.

Speakers at a function organized by APHC-AJK in Islamabad, today, praised the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation of Pakistan for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.


