Hurriyat leaders, organizations greet Pakistanis

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have extended warm greetings to the people as well as Government of Pakistan on the Pakistan Day, today.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar said that bonds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan are strong and multidimensional. The Kashmiris’ love for the country, the statement added, is vindicated by the fact that they hoist Pakistani flags and celebrate the day in the volley of brutal firing by the Indian troops. Besides, they shroud the dead bodies of their martyrs in Pakistani flag.

Other Hurriyat leaders, organizations and dignitaries including Mufti Nasirul Islam, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Bilal Siddiqui, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Khawaja Firdous, Devinder Singh Behl, Abdul Ahad Parra, Yasmeen Raja, People’s Freedom League, Youth Social and Justice League and Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in their statements hoped that the people of Kashmir would soon get freedom from Indian yoke and celebrate the Pakistan Day along with the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, different functions were held while Pakistani flags were hoisted in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory, today. Posters carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa were seen in the streets of the occupied territory. Kashmiri women and children sang Pakistan’s National Anthem and raised pro-Pakistan songs during a function in Srinagar.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the Pakistan Day, today, said that a Kashmiri delegation had attended the big public event in Lahore on 23 March in 1940 and had announced on the occasion that Kashmiri people would be a part of future Muslim state in the region. The report maintained that top Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Masarrat Aalam Butt have, all along, been openly raising pro-Pakistan slogans like ‘Hum Pakistani Hain – Pakistan Hamara Hai’ and ‘Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan’.

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement, said, positive shift in the relations between Pakistan and India is being observed with anticipation by the people of IIOJK. The statement said that the forum sees it as the first step in the direction of a meaningful dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

On the other hand, a gang of around 50 goons associated with Hindu extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh attacked a Muslim Bakarwal family in Samba district, tortured men and molested female members.

Speakers at a function organized by APHC-AJK in Islamabad, today, praised the enthusiastic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation of Pakistan for the Muslims of Sub-Continent.

