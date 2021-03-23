Indian soldier shoots self dead in Jammu

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself in Jammu region.

The 26-year-old soldier of Indian state of Madhya Pradesh shot himself in the head with his service rifle when he was on duty at Raipir camp in Belicharana area of the district.

The soldier died on spot and his body was taken by police for medico-legal formalities.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 496 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old police constable identified as Amjad Hussain, died after the car, he was driving, rolled down near Pul Doda in Doda district.

