Kashmiri women & children celebrate Pakistan day in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmiri women and children organized a function in Srinagar to celebrate the Pakistan’s National Day, today.

Women and children gathered at a place in the city, sang Pakistan’s National Anthem and waved Pakistani flag. Children had also inflated balloons of green and white colour depicting Pakistan flag.

The participants on the occasion said that despite challenging times, they have gathered to express unity with the holy land —Pakistan— and convey to the world that Kashmiri Muslims want to live and die with the Muslims of Pakistan.

They said, Pakistan openly supports the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, and the celebration was meant to extend thanks to the country.

