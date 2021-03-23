Mirwaiz forum welcomes positive shift in Pak-India relations

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the understanding between India and Pakistan to adhere to the ceasefire on the Line of Control and the subsequent statements and actions from two sides indicate a positive shift in the relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the development is being observed with anticipation by the people of IIOJK who are deeply affected by the strained relations between the two countries. The statement said, the forum greatly welcomes the shift towards good neighbourly relations and sees it as the first step in the direction of a meaningful dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The forum said that without creating an atmosphere, free of fear, repression and human rights violations, efforts aimed at creating good neighbourly relations would not bear fruit. It urged the release of all political prisoners and youth and an end to the random arrests and invoking of draconian law Public Safety Act on youth and policy of intimidation and harassment through agencies, as a positive gesture.

Deaths and destruction during cordon and search operations is deeply disturbing, and should immediately be stopped, it demanded.

