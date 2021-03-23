Mirwaiz forum welcomes positive shift in Pak-India relations

Picture of the day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Mirwaiz forum welcomes positive shift in Pak-India relations

Only Kashmir: February 2012Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the understanding between India and Pakistan to adhere to the ceasefire on the Line of Control and the subsequent statements and actions from two sides indicate a positive shift in the relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the development is being observed with anticipation by the people of IIOJK who are deeply affected by the strained relations between the two countries. The statement said, the forum greatly welcomes the shift towards good neighbourly relations and sees it as the first step in the direction of a meaningful dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The forum said that without creating an atmosphere, free of fear, repression and human rights violations, efforts aimed at creating good neighbourly relations would not bear fruit. It urged the release of all political prisoners and youth and an end to the random arrests and invoking of draconian law Public Safety Act on youth and policy of intimidation and harassment through agencies, as a positive gesture.

Deaths and destruction during cordon and search operations is deeply disturbing, and should immediately be stopped, it demanded.


