Modi regime grossly violating UDHR in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is grossly violating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with regard to the prisoners’ rights.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the ruthless behavior and revengeful attitude of the Indian authorities towards the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said that the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists were facing the wrath of the Indian jail authorities.

The spokesman lauded the valour and highest degree of steadfastness displayed by incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists and said that had the Indian leadership tasted a bit of such inhuman behaviour at the hands of British occupational rulers, during their freedom moment, India would have been still a British Colony. “India should take a lesson from its history of freedom moment that there is a vast difference between a civilised aggressor and a fascist aggressor, although aggression in all forms is a curse,” he said.

The APHC paid rich tributes and salutes to the exemplary sacrifices rendered by Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Zahoor Watali, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Molvi Nasir, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Dr G M Butt, Advocate Zahid Ali, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aaqib Wani, Showkat Hakim, Tariq Pandit, Mawsood Ahmad Butt, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Bashir Sehmat, Nazir Pathan, Merajuddin Nanda and thousands of other innocent detainees booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights institutions to take concrete steps to force India to stop the violation of the fundamental rights of the people of IIOJK.

