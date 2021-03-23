Modi regime grossly violating UDHR in IIOJK: APHC

Picture of the day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Modi regime grossly violating UDHR in IIOJK: APHC

Srinagar, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Harriet Conference has said that Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government is grossly violating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) with regard to the prisoners’ rights.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar castigated the ruthless behavior and revengeful attitude of the Indian authorities towards the Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He said that the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists were facing the wrath of the Indian jail authorities.

The spokesman lauded the valour and highest degree of steadfastness displayed by incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists and said that had the Indian leadership tasted a bit of such inhuman behaviour at the hands of British occupational rulers, during their freedom moment, India would have been still a British Colony. “India should take a lesson from its history of freedom moment that there is a vast difference between a civilised aggressor and a fascist aggressor, although aggression in all forms is a curse,” he said.

The APHC paid rich tributes and salutes to the exemplary sacrifices rendered by Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Pir Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Shahid Yousaf, Shakeel Yousaf, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Zahoor Watali, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Sheikh Muhammad Ramzan, Molvi Nasir, Muzafar Ahmad Dar, Dr G M Butt, Advocate Zahid Ali, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Aaqib Wani, Showkat Hakim, Tariq Pandit, Mawsood Ahmad Butt, Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, Muhammad Ayoub Dar, Muhammad Ayoub Mir, Showkat Ahmed Khan, Bashir Sehmat, Nazir Pathan, Merajuddin Nanda and thousands of other innocent detainees booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act.

He urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other international human rights institutions to take concrete steps to force India to stop the violation of the fundamental rights of the people of IIOJK.


