Nation celebrates Pakistan Day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day

Kashmir Media Service

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional zeal, fervourIslamabad, March 23 (KMS): The Nation celebrates Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with a renewed pledge to transform the country into a true Islamic and welfare state in line with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

National flag has been hoisted atop all major government buildings and Inter Services Public Relations has released a special song in connection with the Pakistan Day.

In view of the third wave of COVID-19, all the events in connection with the day will be held ensuring compliance to SOPs.

An investiture ceremony will be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad where President Dr Arif Alvi will confer awards and medals to personalities for their outstanding contribution in different fields.

Pakistan Day Parade, which is the main feature of the celebrations, will be held in Islamabad on Thursday with compliance of all the anti-COVID SOPs.

TV channels and Radio Pakistan are broadcasting special programmes to highlight the significance of the day and pay tribute to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.


