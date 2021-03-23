President, PM express solidarity with Kashmiris on Pakistan Day

Islamabad, March 23 (KMS): President Dr Arif Alvi and the Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Pakisan Day, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr Arif Alvi and Imran Khan in their separate messages on the occasion of Pakistan Day urged the people to continue efforts to make the country truly democratic and welfare state.

The President in his message reaffirmed the resolve to make Pakistan an economically stronger and prosperous country.

He urged the people to remember the Kashmiri brethren, who are being subjected to the worst form of repression and state-sponsored terrorism.

The President said the world must take notice of blatant human rights violations being committed by India in IIOJK. He said the key to durable peace in South Asia is the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his commitment to make Pakistan a humane, progressive and prosperous state akin to Riyasat-e-Madina based on rule of law, meritocracy, egalitarianism and compassion.

He said 23rd March, 1940 was a momentous occasion when the Muslims of the Sub-Continent decided to establish a separate homeland to free themselves from the shackles of oppression and slavery of the Hindutva mindset.

The Prime Minister also expressed solidarity with the innocent people of IIOJK who are being subjected to the worst atrocities by India.

He said we salute their courage and will continue to support them morally, politically and diplomatically for realization of their right to self-determination under relevant UNSC resolutions.

