RSS goons attack Muslim Bakarwal family, torture men & molest women

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

RSS goons attack Muslim Bakarwal family, torture men & molest women

Kashmir Media Service

Gujjar family attacked, livestock killed in Samba; IGP says 'case filed'Jammu, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, goons associated with Hindu extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh attacked a Muslim Bakarwal family in Samba district of Jammu region, tortured men and molested female members.

The attack by RSS goons left the Muslim Bakerwal family grievously wounded, while no one has been arrested, so far.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma while confirming the incident told media that police have registered a case and investigations are under way, but no arrests have been made

Dilawar Ahmad, the son of the victim family told media that a group of 50 persons attacked his father, mother and sister while they were on way home, leaving them in pool of blood. The attackers also killed animals of the family, he added.

“After the goons killed our sheep, they started beating us. In response we didn’t do anything but the goons kept on attacking us, misbehaving with my sister. When it was not enough for them, another group of goons arrived with the intent to attack us,” he added.

“In between my younger sister managed to call her uncle and sought help. About 45 minutes later, police arrived and we were taken to a hospital for treatment. Due to serious injuries, my father was taken to Jammu for specialised treatment. He is still in the hospital,” Dilawar said.

The 19-year-old Dilawar along with his pastoral family members had moved to Samba in October last year along with their livestock including sheep and goats. Bakerwal families migrate to Kashmir valley’s upper reaches during summers and to plains of Jammu in winters every year.

Dilawar said they were on way home in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district when they were attacked.

Guftar Ahmad, a social activist, said that the attack on the family is just one among many that happen regularly. “Attacks on pastoral families are not new. Many such incidents have taken place in the past as well,” he said.


