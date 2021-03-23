RSS goons attack Muslim Bakarwal family, torture men & molest women

Jammu, March 23 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, goons associated with Hindu extremist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh attacked a Muslim Bakarwal family in Samba district of Jammu region, tortured men and molested female members.

The attack by RSS goons left the Muslim Bakerwal family grievously wounded, while no one has been arrested, so far.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma while confirming the incident told media that police have registered a case and investigations are under way, but no arrests have been made

Dilawar Ahmad, the son of the victim family told media that a group of 50 persons attacked his father, mother and sister while they were on way home, leaving them in pool of blood. The attackers also killed animals of the family, he added.

“After the goons killed our sheep, they started beating us. In response we didn’t do anything but the goons kept on attacking us, misbehaving with my sister. When it was not enough for them, another group of goons arrived with the intent to attack us,” he added.

“In between my younger sister managed to call her uncle and sought help. About 45 minutes later, police arrived and we were taken to a hospital for treatment. Due to serious injuries, my father was taken to Jammu for specialised treatment. He is still in the hospital,” Dilawar said.

The 19-year-old Dilawar along with his pastoral family members had moved to Samba in October last year along with their livestock including sheep and goats. Bakerwal families migrate to Kashmir valley’s upper reaches during summers and to plains of Jammu in winters every year.

Dilawar said they were on way home in south Kashmir’s Islamabad district when they were attacked.

Guftar Ahmad, a social activist, said that the attack on the family is just one among many that happen regularly. “Attacks on pastoral families are not new. Many such incidents have taken place in the past as well,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...