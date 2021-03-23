Shrouded in Pak flags martyrs’ bodies portray Kashmiris’ love for Pakistan

#PakistanAndKashmirAreInseparable

Islamabad, March 23 (KMS): The resolution passed on 23 March 1940 is the main driving force behind Kashmir freedom struggle, which is in fact a continuation of the Pakistan Movement.

This has been stated in a report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the Pakistan Day, today. The report pointed out that a Kashmiri delegation had attended the public event in Lahore on 23 March in 1940 and had announced in the big gathering that the J&K people would be a part of future Muslim state in the region. The report said Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the Partition Plan of the sub-continent. Besides, Pakistanis and Kashmiris share strong religious, historic and cultural bonds.

The report said Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir are incomplete without each other, and pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the Kashmiris in the volley of brutal fire by Indian forces in IIOJK depict the oneness of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Right from 1947, the IIOJK people have been celebrating Pakistan’s national days under the shadows of Indian guns; Kashmiris unfurl Pakistani flags; raise slogans like ‘Long Live Pakistan’ and ‘We Want Pakistan’ to show their attachment and love for Pakistan, the report added. It mentioned that ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ slogan is the voice of every Kashmiri Muslim, while Pakistanis too stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

The KMS report referred to the statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Kashmir issue is the lone irritant standing in the way of better ties between Pakistan and India. Imran Khan stressed that Kashmiris must be given the right to self-determination as stated by the UN resolutions.

Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has also said that South Asia can’t progress without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means. He, therefore, asked India to create environment conducive particularly in IIOJK for meaningful dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The report pointed out that India’s actions post August 05, 2019 have once again testified that Muslims needed a separate homeland in the sub-continent. It said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is destined to become part of Pakistan, and shrouding of Kashmiri martyrs’ bodies in Pakistani flags is a manifestation of IIOJK people’s attachment and love with Pakistan, besides being vindication of the fact that the Two-Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before.

