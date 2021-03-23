Shrouded in Pak flags martyrs’ bodies portray Kashmiris’ love for Pakistan

Picture of the day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 23 (KMS):  The resolution passed on 23 March 1940 is the main driving force behind Kashmir freedom struggle, which is in fact a continuation of the Pakistan Movement.

This has been stated in a report released by Kashmir Media Service in connection with the Pakistan Day, today. The report pointed out that a Kashmiri delegation had attended the public event in Lahore on 23 March in 1940 and had announced in the big gathering that the J&K people would be a part of future Muslim state in the region. The report said Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of the Partition Plan of the sub-continent. Besides, Pakistanis and Kashmiris share strong religious, historic and cultural bonds.

The report said Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir are incomplete without each other, and pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the Kashmiris in the volley of brutal fire by Indian forces in IIOJK depict the oneness of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Right from 1947, the IIOJK people have been celebrating Pakistan’s national days under the shadows of Indian guns; Kashmiris unfurl Pakistani flags; raise slogans like ‘Long Live Pakistan’ and ‘We Want Pakistan’ to show their attachment and love for Pakistan, the report added. It mentioned that ‘Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan’ slogan is the voice of every Kashmiri Muslim, while Pakistanis too stands shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in their freedom struggle.

The KMS report referred to the statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and said Kashmir issue is the lone irritant standing in the way of better ties between Pakistan and India. Imran Khan stressed that Kashmiris must be given the right to self-determination as stated by the UN resolutions.

Pak Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has also said that South Asia can’t progress without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means. He, therefore, asked India to create environment conducive particularly in IIOJK for meaningful dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

The report pointed out that India’s actions post August 05, 2019 have once again testified that Muslims needed a separate homeland in the sub-continent. It said that Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir is destined to become part of Pakistan, and shrouding of Kashmiri martyrs’ bodies in Pakistani flags is a manifestation of IIOJK people’s attachment and love with Pakistan, besides being vindication of the fact that  the Two-Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before.


