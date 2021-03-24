APHC denounces fresh killing spree in IIOJK

Picture of the day

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC denounces fresh killing spree in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Widespread CASOs make Kashmiris life a hell

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while strongly condemning the fresh killing spree unleashed by Indian troops has called for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per relevant UN resolutions.

The APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar reiterated the pledge to continue the Kashmir liberation movement despite Indian brutalities. The statement paid glowing tributes to Shopian and other martyrs, adding that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste. The APHC saluted the steadfastness of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Shabbir Ahmad Shah, and urged the international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release the detainees.

Indian forces’ personnel launched widespread cordon and search operations in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Bandipore, Islamabad, Shopian and Pulwama districts making life of ordinary Kashmiris a hell. The troops cordoned off the areas and conducted door-to-door searches. They tortured youth and harassed women and men during the operations. Rights defender Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement strongly condemned the brutal torture of an illegally detained youth Muzammil Qadir Butt by Indian police in custody.

Senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori addressing a condolence meeting in Baramulla said that Pakistan is a special gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslims of South Asia. He said that at a time when the Hindutva menace is spreading its ugly tentacles, the importance of Pakistan has increased manifold.

Meanwhile, social media users in IIOJK mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his protest over the adoption of Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2021 by the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament. The bill seeks clipping the powers of the chief minister by appointment of a lieutenant governor. The social media users picked up Kejriwal’s tweet wherein he termed the bill as an insult to the voters of Delhi and said that the Kejriwal had supported the abrogation of Article 370 by the BJP government on August 05, 2019, which robbed IIOJK of its special status.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League visited the residence of four youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and expressed sympathies with their families.

Two Indian soldiers committed suicide in Srinagar and Jammu, raising the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 497 since January 2007.


