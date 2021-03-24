Custodial torture of youth in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir (IFJHRJK) has condemned the torturing of a youth by Indian police during custody at Awantipora Police Station in Pulwama.

The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian police had arrested the youth, Muzammil Qadir Butt, from his home in Tral area of Pulwama district, last month. He said that Muzammil was detained at Awantipora Police Station.

Ahsan Untoo said that Muzammil was brutally tortured in custody. “He was later produced before a court. The court directed the police to admit Muzammil in a hospital,” he said.

However, the Forum Chairman said that instead of admitting Muzammil in hospital, he was temporarily shifted to the hospital where tests were conducted on him. Untoo maintained that he has got the information that Muzammil has developed multiple ailments due to the torture.

Untoo further maintained that the police personnel accompanying Muzammil shifted him to some unknown location. He said that the police should reveal the details about Muzammil.

