Global community has responsibility to address pleas of women in IIOJK

Islamabad, March 24 (KMS): Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has said that global community has a responsibility and duty to acknowledge the pleas of women and children, suffering devastating human rights consequences in situations of conflict and illegal Occupation particulalry in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In her statement made virtually from Islamabad, during 65th Session of the Commission on Status of Women being held from 15-26 March in New York, she said India had exploited the pandemic to accelerate the pace of its colonisation project in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and to consolidate its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019.

“Using draconian laws, Indian forces had intensified systematic use of summary executions, torture, pellet guns, and rape as a weapon. The mass rape of Kashmiri women in the villages of Kunan and Poshpura in 1991 was just one example of the dire need to extend protection to women and girls living in conflict zones or in occupied territories,” she added.

