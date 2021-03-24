India pursuing Bangladesh to advance Delhi’s expansionist agenda

#PakistanDayAndOurRenewedCommitment

Islamabad, March 24 (KMS): India is pursuing Bangladesh to forward New Delhi’s hegemonic designs in South Asia.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that under the influence of the same expansionist designs, India played its nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. The report said, the idea of Pakistan in the light of Two Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before as persecution and oppression of Muslims across India and IIOJK under Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s anti-Muslim agenda has increased manifold.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his famous Allahbad address of 1930 had presented the idea that Islam has its own social and economic system and to implement it, a political entity was required.

Allama Iqbal convinced Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that practical implementation of Islam was impossible in the country without a free Muslim State. The All India Muslim League Resolution of March 23, 1940 was undoubtedly the most important event in the history of modern South Asia, the report added.

The March 23, 1940 resolution not only changed the course of Indian history but also left deep marks on the world history. It was on March 23, 1940 that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the first time formally made the demand for a separate country based on the concept of the Muslim nationhood.

From March 23, 1940 onward, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always negated the idea of united India. The Resolution also rejected the idea of a united India. The resolution gave new strength to the Muslims who gathered around Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the platform of All India Muslim League to struggle for their freedom. The report said, those trying to undermine the Idea of Pakistan should put a cursory look at the condition of Indian Muslims and attitude of Hindu majority towards them.

In this regard, the report citied Human Rights Watch, which in its report released, last month, said that the authorities in Modi government adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government.

It said, struggling Kashmiris draw inspiration from the historic resolution of March 23, 1940, adding Kashmiris and Pakistanis are two sides of the same coin and no power on earth can separate them as Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is an inseparable part of the Pakistan Movement.

The report mentioned that from 1947 till now, over 3.5 million Kashmiris are forced to live as migrants in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Canada and other countries in pursuit of the struggle for making Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Pakistan.

