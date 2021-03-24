India pursuing Bangladesh to advance Delhi’s expansionist agenda

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

India pursuing Bangladesh to advance Delhi’s expansionist agenda

Kashmir Media Service

#PakistanDayAndOurRenewedCommitment

Islamabad, March 24 (KMS): India is pursuing Bangladesh to forward New Delhi’s hegemonic designs in South Asia.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that under the influence of the same expansionist designs, India played its nefarious role in dismemberment of Pakistan in 1971. The report said, the idea of Pakistan in the light of Two Nation Theory is more relevant today than ever before as persecution and oppression of Muslims across India and IIOJK under Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime’s anti-Muslim agenda has increased manifold.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal in his famous Allahbad address of 1930 had presented the idea that Islam has its own social and economic system and to implement it, a political entity was required.

Allama Iqbal convinced Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that practical implementation of Islam was impossible in the country without a free Muslim State. The All India Muslim League Resolution of March 23, 1940 was undoubtedly the most important event in the history of modern South Asia, the report added.

The March 23, 1940 resolution not only changed the course of Indian history but also left deep marks on the world history. It was on March 23, 1940 that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for the first time formally made the demand for a separate country based on the concept of the Muslim nationhood.

From March 23, 1940 onward, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always negated the idea of united India. The Resolution also rejected the idea of a united India. The resolution gave new strength to the Muslims who gathered around Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the platform of All India Muslim League to struggle for their freedom. The report said, those trying to undermine the Idea of Pakistan should put a cursory look at the condition of Indian Muslims and attitude of Hindu majority towards them.

In this regard, the report citied Human Rights Watch, which in its report released, last month, said that the authorities in Modi government adopted laws and policies that systematically discriminate against Muslims and stigmatize critics of the government.

It said, struggling Kashmiris draw inspiration from the historic resolution of March 23, 1940, adding Kashmiris and Pakistanis are two sides of the same coin and no power on earth can separate them as Kashmiris’ freedom struggle is an inseparable part of the Pakistan Movement.

The report mentioned that from 1947 till now, over 3.5 million Kashmiris are forced to live as migrants in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, US, Canada and other countries in pursuit of the struggle for making Jammu and Kashmir as a part of Pakistan.


