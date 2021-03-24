Indian troops launch CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in several areas of the territory.

The Indian Army along with paramilitary and police personnel cordoned off Laam and Bathnoor areas of Pulwama district and launched searches.

A large number of Indian forces’ personnel has been deployed in these areas and door to door searches are going on, an eyewitness told media.

The Indian forces have also started similar operations in several areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Badgam, Bandipore, Islamabad and Shopian.

