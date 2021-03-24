JKPL expresses solidarity with families of martyred youth

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) visited the residence of four youth who were recently martyred by Indian troops in Shopian and expressed sympathies with their families.

The youth, Aamir Shafi Mir, Rayees Ahmed Butt, Aaqib Ahmed Malik and Altaf Ahmed Wani, were martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Manihal area of Shopian.

Speaking on the occasion, the JKPL delegation comprising Ahmed Molvi, Javaid Ahmed, Amir Ahmed and Rayees Ahmed paid rich tributes to the martyred youth.

The delegation members urged India to accept the ground realities and resolve the Kashmir dispute through peaceful political means. A meaningful and sustained dialogue is the way forward to stop further bloodshed and destruction in IIOJK, they added.

