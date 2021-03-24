Kashmiris mock Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi bill

Remind him of his statement post repeal of Art 370

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): As the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021, Kashmiris on Twitter started mocking Delhi Chief Ministers and AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) protest.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people.”

Soon after his tweet, Kashmiris reacted in large numbers reminding him what he said when Article 370 was abrogated by the BJP government on August 05, 2019, amid military siege, communication blackout and arrest of thousands of people in IIOJK.

Instead of expressing any empathy over the repeal of special status of IIOJK and its division into two Union Territories by Narendra Modi-led fascist regime, Kejriwal in his tweet had supported the move, adding that it will bring development in the territory. He was the first non-BJP chief minister of any Indian state to tweet in favour of the Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to IIOJK.

So, soon after the Lok Sabha passed the bill, Kashmiris reminded the Delhi Chief Minister of his August 05, 2019 position. A Kashmiri writer tweeted to Kejriwal quoting James Baldwin, “People who treat other people as less than human must not be surprised when the bread they have cast on the waters comes floating back to them, poisoned”.

A Kashmiri girl tweeted, “Why should Kashmir have all the development! Ab Hoga Asli Vikas.”

Despite the widespread anger against Kejriwal for his support to abrogation of Article 370, IIOJK politicians criticized the move. Former puppet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote, “Despite AAP’s support for the dismemberment & downgrading of J&K in 2019, we still condemn this assault on the powers of the elected government of Delhi. Delhi deserves to be a full state with all powers exercised by the elected government & not a nominated LG.”

Another former puppet Chief Minister of IIOJK, Mehbooba Mufti, while reacting to the passage of the NCT Act in Lok Sabha said, “This isn’t just disempowering a political rival or the federal structure but disempowerment of popular vote. Worse happened in J&K where people were not only stripped of their powers but also their identity. The collective humiliation continues.”

The Lok Sabha passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021 wherein Government has to keep consulting the LG as the administrator. The Bill amends the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 which provides a framework for the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. The Bill amends certain powers and responsibilities of the Legislative Assembly and the Lieutenant Governor. It further seeks to ensure that the Lieutenant Governor is necessarily granted an opportunity to exercise the power in select category of cases, in emergency.

