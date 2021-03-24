Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic following snowfall and multiple landslides in Banihal areas.

Over 300 vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the highway due to heavy snowfall, rains and multiple landslides in Jawahar Tunnel and between Banihal and Chanderkote areas, officials said.

The Jawahar Tunnel experienced snowfall on Tuesday following which traffic was suspended between Banihal and Qazigund townships. The incessant rains also lashed most parts of the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the world, for the fourth day.

Meanwhile, the rains continued to lash plains while more snow got accumulated in higher reaches in Kashmir valley.

