Pakistan great gift to Muslims of S. Asia, say Sopori and others

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said that Pakistan, achieved after unparalleled struggle and sacrifices, is a special gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslims of South Asia.

Khan Sopori while addressing a meeting in Baramulla said that at a time when the Hindutva menace is spreading its ugly tentacles all across India, the importance of Pakistan has increased manifold. He said that Pakistan came into being just seven years after the historic resolution of March 23, 1940 was passed, and is the only country in the world which is openly supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and providing them full political, moral and diplomatic support in the struggle for materialization of the right.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi and organization’s AJK chapter leader Abdul Majeed Loon in a joint statement said that the Kashmiri people have deep devotion and love for Pakistan. They said that only a strong and stable Pakistan can pave the way for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik in a joint statement in Islamabad said that Kashmiris are grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who raised his voice at every forum for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people. They said that hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis throb in unison and no power on earth could separate them.

They strongly condemned the attack on the Muslim Bakarwal family in Jammu by goons of of Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh saying that India was preparing for a large-scale massacre of Muslims in the occupied territory. The leaders urged the United Nations and international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

