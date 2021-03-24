Pakistan great gift to Muslims of S. Asia, say Sopori and others

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Pakistan great gift to Muslims of S. Asia, say Sopori and others

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 24 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori has said that Pakistan, achieved after unparalleled struggle and sacrifices, is a special gift of Allah Almighty to the Muslims of South Asia.

Khan Sopori while addressing a meeting in Baramulla said that at a time when the Hindutva menace is spreading its ugly tentacles all across India, the importance of Pakistan has increased manifold. He said that Pakistan came into being just seven years after the historic resolution of March 23, 1940 was passed, and is the only country in the world which is openly supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and providing them full political, moral and diplomatic support in the struggle for materialization of the right.

Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Chairman Abdul Samad Inqilabi and organization’s AJK chapter leader Abdul Majeed Loon in a joint statement said that the Kashmiri people have deep devotion and love for Pakistan. They said that only a strong and stable Pakistan can pave the way for resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Imran and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Vice Chairman Abdul Majeed Malik in a joint statement in Islamabad said that Kashmiris are grateful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan who raised his voice at every forum for the rights of the oppressed Kashmiri people. They said that hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis throb in unison and no power on earth could separate them.

They strongly condemned the attack on the Muslim Bakarwal family in Jammu by goons of of Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh saying that India was preparing for a large-scale massacre of Muslims in the occupied territory. The leaders urged the United Nations and international community to take notice of Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and play their role in resolving the Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: