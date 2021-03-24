Pakistan’s independence to remain incomplete till people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination

New York, March 24 (KMS): At the United Nations, Pakistan has reiterated that the process of its independence will remain incomplete till the people of Jammu and Kashmir exercise their right to self-determination.

Speaking at a virtual ceremony organized to mark Pakistan Day, Pakistan’s permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram thanked China,Saudi Arabia, Iran,Turkey, Qatar and Sri Lanka for participation in the ceremony to express their cordial friendship and brotherhood with Pakistan.

He said today’s Pakistan is a strong, determined and forward looking nation hoping to achieve progress, economic prosperity and welfare of all its people.

