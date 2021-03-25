India repeatedly interferes in Sri Lanka’s internal affairs

#IndiaBullyingItsNeighbours

Islamabad, March 25 (KMS): India has repeatedly interfered in the internal affairs of Sri Lanka and used Tamils to start rebellion against Colombo in the name of a separate homeland.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that India ignored the efforts undertaken by the Sri Lankan government for the rights of Tamil people living in Sri Lanka. It said, New Delhi forced an agreement upon Colombo in 1987 under which it sent its troops to Sri Lanka. It pointed out that New Delhi used its pawn Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of Tamil Tigers, to cause death and destruction in Lanka.

The report said, India has voted twice in favour of resolutions against Sri Lanka in 2012 and 2013, which were very critical of Sri Lanka.

It maintained that recently India abstained from voting on the resolution against Sri Lanka at the 46th session of UNHRC just like 2014. It said, India’s recent abstention from the critical vote at the UNHRC shows that India is using the resolutions as leverage against Sri Lanka. “New Delhi’s abstention from voting at the UNHRC is meant to give a message to Sri Lanka to stop leaning towards China claiming that it is trying to behave as a colonial power in the region.

The report said, right from the beginning, India has been poking its nose into the affairs of neighbouring countries and is displaying arrogance by bullying its neighbours to further its expansionist designs. India’s expansionist designs are main reason of acrimony and instability in South Asia, it added.

The report said, revocation of Kashmir’s specific Article 370 by Modi-led fascist Indian regime is also a depiction of its colonial mindset. It said, India is using every tactic to pressurize Pakistan to give up its rightful claim over Jammu and Kashmir.

It said, all the South Asian countries are suffering because of Indian bullying and its expansionist designs but it must remember that all the hegemonic and bullying powers in history had to suffer humiliating defeat at last.

