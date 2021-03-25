India repeatedly interferes in Sri Lanka’s internal affairs

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

India repeatedly interferes in Sri Lanka’s internal affairs

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

#IndiaBullyingItsNeighbours

ImageIslamabad, March 25 (KMS): India has repeatedly interfered in the internal affairs of Sri Lanka and used Tamils to start rebellion against Colombo in the name of a separate homeland.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service said that India ignored the efforts undertaken by the Sri Lankan government for the rights of Tamil people living in Sri Lanka. It said, New Delhi forced an agreement upon Colombo in 1987 under which it sent its troops to Sri Lanka. It pointed out that New Delhi used its pawn Velupillai Prabhakaran, the leader of Tamil Tigers, to cause death and destruction in Lanka.

The report said, India has voted twice in favour of resolutions against Sri Lanka in 2012 and 2013, which were very critical of Sri Lanka.

It maintained that recently India abstained from voting on the resolution against Sri Lanka at the 46th session of UNHRC just like 2014. It said, India’s recent abstention from the critical vote at the UNHRC shows that India is using the resolutions as leverage against Sri Lanka. “New Delhi’s abstention from voting at the UNHRC is meant to give a message to Sri Lanka to stop leaning towards China claiming that it is trying to behave as a colonial power in the region.

The report said, right from the beginning, India has been poking its nose into the affairs of neighbouring countries and is displaying arrogance by bullying its neighbours to further its expansionist designs. India’s expansionist designs are main reason of acrimony and instability in South Asia, it added.

The report said, revocation of Kashmir’s specific Article 370 by Modi-led fascist Indian regime is also a depiction of its colonial mindset. It said, India is using every tactic to pressurize Pakistan to give up its rightful claim over Jammu and Kashmir.

It said, all the South Asian countries are suffering because of Indian bullying and its expansionist designs but it must remember that all the hegemonic and bullying powers in history had to suffer humiliating defeat at last.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: