‘India using brutal tactics to intimidate Kashmiris into submission’

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that India is employing brutal and oppressive measures to intimidate the Kashmiri people and force them to stop pursuing their freedom struggle.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that freedom-loving people of Kashmir were passing through the most critical phase of their history as Indian forces had let loose a reign of terror in every nook and corner of the territory. He said the Kashmiris have no option other than to carry forward their ongoing resistance movement.

The APHC leader cautioned the Kashmiri people to beware of the hypocrisy and political gimmicks of Modi-led Indian fascist regime. He said time and again the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have been deceived on one pretext or the other but now they have attained enough political maturity and vision to defeat the nefarious designs of India.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed expressed deep concerns over the deliberate destruction of properties by the Indian forces during the so-called cordon and search operations. He said the basic purpose of such heinous acts is nothing but to inflict financial losses to the people of Kashmir and force them into submission.

Urging the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres to take serious note of the prevailing deteriorating situation in IIOJK, he said, it has become highly imperative to put a brake on the gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied territory.

