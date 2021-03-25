‘India using brutal tactics to intimidate Kashmiris into submission’

Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

‘India using brutal tactics to intimidate Kashmiris into submission’

Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the General Secretary of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Molvi Bashir Ahmed has said that India is employing brutal and oppressive measures to intimidate the Kashmiri people and force them to stop pursuing their freedom struggle.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that freedom-loving people of Kashmir were passing through the most critical phase of their history as Indian forces had let loose a reign of terror in every nook and corner of the territory. He said the Kashmiris have no option other than to carry forward their ongoing resistance movement.

The APHC leader cautioned the Kashmiri people to beware of the hypocrisy and political gimmicks of Modi-led Indian fascist regime. He said time and again the freedom-loving people of Kashmir have been deceived on one pretext or the other but now they have attained enough political maturity and vision to defeat the nefarious designs of India.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed expressed deep concerns over the deliberate destruction of properties by the Indian forces during the so-called cordon and search operations. He said the basic purpose of such heinous acts is nothing but to inflict financial losses to the people of Kashmir and force them into submission.

Urging the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres to take serious note of the prevailing deteriorating situation in IIOJK, he said, it has become highly imperative to put a brake on the gross human rights violations at the hands of Indian forces in the occupied territory.


