Indian oppression in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum has said that despite facing the worst Indian state terrorism the Kashmiris are determined to continue their freedom struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.

A meeting of the Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat Forum was held in Srinagar. The district presidents of the organization and several other leaders attended the meeting.

The forum leaders on the occasion condemned the Indian oppression, saying that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and India would never succeed in suppressing the just struggle of the Kashmiri people.

The forum Chairman, Abdul Hameed Lone, addressing the meeting telephonically from Islamabad, saluted the people of Kashmir and said that they would never surrender before the oppressor India and would continue the liberation movement till complete success.

He deplored that India had usurped all the basic rights of the Kashmiris and was trying to change the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority. He said that India would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Abdul Hameed Lone thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination and appealed the world community to play its role in granting the Kashmiris their birthright.

