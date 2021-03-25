Kashmir solution imperative for peace, prosperity: Prof Butt

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

March 2021
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives

Kashmir solution imperative for peace, prosperity: Prof Butt

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute is vital for peace and prosperity in the region.

Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a meeting at Wazirbagh in Srinagar welcomed the peace gestures shown by Pakistan and India. However, he said, the core issue of Kashmir between the two countries is pivotal and needs to be resolved through a sustained dialogue process.

He said, in the changing political culture, which is dominated by the economic interests of the countries and the pandemic of COVID-19, it is important for the countries to achieve economic growth and resolve the disputes, particularly the Kashmir dispute. Kashmir is the only core issue between Pakistan and India, which should be addressed and resolved to the flutter of all hearts, he added.

He reiterated that war is no option to peace and peace cannot be achieved in a vacuum but in a cordial atmosphere between Pakistan and India through a sustained dialogue process. He added that the leadership of both the countries should endorse political wisdom and maturity, forget past and start a new beginning for the secure future of the people of South Asia in particular and whole of the humanity, in general, and for that it is vital to resolve the dispute, particularly the Kashmir dispute.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: