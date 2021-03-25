Kashmir solution imperative for peace, prosperity: Prof Butt

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, has said that amicable resolution of the Kashmir dispute is vital for peace and prosperity in the region.

Abdul Ghani Butt addressing a meeting at Wazirbagh in Srinagar welcomed the peace gestures shown by Pakistan and India. However, he said, the core issue of Kashmir between the two countries is pivotal and needs to be resolved through a sustained dialogue process.

He said, in the changing political culture, which is dominated by the economic interests of the countries and the pandemic of COVID-19, it is important for the countries to achieve economic growth and resolve the disputes, particularly the Kashmir dispute. Kashmir is the only core issue between Pakistan and India, which should be addressed and resolved to the flutter of all hearts, he added.

He reiterated that war is no option to peace and peace cannot be achieved in a vacuum but in a cordial atmosphere between Pakistan and India through a sustained dialogue process. He added that the leadership of both the countries should endorse political wisdom and maturity, forget past and start a new beginning for the secure future of the people of South Asia in particular and whole of the humanity, in general, and for that it is vital to resolve the dispute, particularly the Kashmir dispute.

