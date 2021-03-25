Kashmiris want political solution to Kashmir dispute: Behl

Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Kashmiris want political solution to Kashmir dispute: Behl

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl has said that Kashmir dispute is not a matter of a particular religion or sect but it is an issue of all Kashmiris including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Pandits.

Devinder Singh Behl addressing a gathering and media representatives in Kalakot area of Rajouri district of Jammu region during the awareness campaign said that the Kashmiri people wanted a political solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

To a question on the recent Pak-India understanding for ceasefire on the Line of Control and other sectors, Behl said it is a welcome decision as it will benefit Kashmiris on both sides as whenever there was exchange of shelling between the two countries, the Kashmiris suffer whether they belong to IIOJK or Azad Kashmir.

“War is not the solution to any problem because we have to come to the negotiating table even after the war, so we urge India and Pakistan to start meaningful and sustainable talks process to resolve the Kashmir dispute,” he said. He maintained that lasting peace could not be established in the region unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved following which all other issues between India and Pakistan would be resolved automatically.

The JKSPF leader said it is also the stance of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions for which the Kashmiri people have made great sacrifices. He said that India had been using cheap tactics for the last seven decades to strengthen its illegal hold on Kashmir but the Kashmiri people would not give up their struggle for right to self-determination.

Besides Devinder Singh Behl, Sardar Manjeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ashar Singh, Shahalandar Singh, Rasdeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Balwant Singh, Satnam Singh, Daljeet Singh, Pradeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh and others participated in the programme.


