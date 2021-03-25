Kashmiris want political solution to Kashmir dispute: Behl

Jammu, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, Devinder Singh Behl has said that Kashmir dispute is not a matter of a particular religion or sect but it is an issue of all Kashmiris including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Pandits.

Devinder Singh Behl addressing a gathering and media representatives in Kalakot area of Rajouri district of Jammu region during the awareness campaign said that the Kashmiri people wanted a political solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

To a question on the recent Pak-India understanding for ceasefire on the Line of Control and other sectors, Behl said it is a welcome decision as it will benefit Kashmiris on both sides as whenever there was exchange of shelling between the two countries, the Kashmiris suffer whether they belong to IIOJK or Azad Kashmir.

“War is not the solution to any problem because we have to come to the negotiating table even after the war, so we urge India and Pakistan to start meaningful and sustainable talks process to resolve the Kashmir dispute,” he said. He maintained that lasting peace could not be established in the region unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved following which all other issues between India and Pakistan would be resolved automatically.

The JKSPF leader said it is also the stance of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions for which the Kashmiri people have made great sacrifices. He said that India had been using cheap tactics for the last seven decades to strengthen its illegal hold on Kashmir but the Kashmiri people would not give up their struggle for right to self-determination.

Besides Devinder Singh Behl, Sardar Manjeet Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Ashar Singh, Shahalandar Singh, Rasdeep Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Balwant Singh, Satnam Singh, Daljeet Singh, Pradeep Singh, Charanjeet Singh and others participated in the programme.

