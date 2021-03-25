Mehbooba Mufti questioned by India’s ED for hours

Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Mehbooba Mufti questioned by India’s ED for hours

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, was questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several hours, today, in connection with a money laundering case.

Mehbooba Mufti was quizzed by the ED at its office at Rajbagh in Srinagar for more than five hours.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters after appearing before the probe agency said while dissent has been criminalized, the Indian agencies like the NIA, CBI and the ED were being “misused” to silence the opposition.

She said anyone opposing the current Modi government is “hounded by trumped up charges” like sedition or money laundering. She said India is not being run by the Constitution but the agenda of a particular political party.

The PDP chief said she was asked by the ED about the sale of her ancestral land in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. “Questions were asked regarding the sale of our ancestral land in Bijbehara and use of the chief minister’s discretionary fund. I was asked from where would come the list of widows who were receiving help from the CM’s secret funds,” Mehbooba Mufti said. She added that she had nothing to fear as her hands were clean.

The former chief minister of IIOJK said her party will continue to pursue the agenda for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir’s problem and restoration of its special status as it existed before August 05, 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti did not appear before the agency in Delhi on Monday, citing that she had prior commitments which could not be cancelled. She had requested ED officials to question her in Srinagar and not in Delhi, and her request was accepted.

The 61-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the repeal of IIOJK’s special status by Modi regime, was served a notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the Indian capital.

On March 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay summons issued to her after she moved the court seeking quashing of the summons in the case.


