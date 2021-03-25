Mehbooba Mufti questioned by India’s ED for hours

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, Mehbooba Mufti, was questioned by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) for several hours, today, in connection with a money laundering case.

Mehbooba Mufti was quizzed by the ED at its office at Rajbagh in Srinagar for more than five hours.

Mehbooba Mufti talking to reporters after appearing before the probe agency said while dissent has been criminalized, the Indian agencies like the NIA, CBI and the ED were being “misused” to silence the opposition.

She said anyone opposing the current Modi government is “hounded by trumped up charges” like sedition or money laundering. She said India is not being run by the Constitution but the agenda of a particular political party.

The PDP chief said she was asked by the ED about the sale of her ancestral land in Bijbehara area of Islamabad district. “Questions were asked regarding the sale of our ancestral land in Bijbehara and use of the chief minister’s discretionary fund. I was asked from where would come the list of widows who were receiving help from the CM’s secret funds,” Mehbooba Mufti said. She added that she had nothing to fear as her hands were clean.

The former chief minister of IIOJK said her party will continue to pursue the agenda for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir’s problem and restoration of its special status as it existed before August 05, 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti did not appear before the agency in Delhi on Monday, citing that she had prior commitments which could not be cancelled. She had requested ED officials to question her in Srinagar and not in Delhi, and her request was accepted.

The 61-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention following the repeal of IIOJK’s special status by Modi regime, was served a notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the Indian capital.

On March 19, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay summons issued to her after she moved the court seeking quashing of the summons in the case.

