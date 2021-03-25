Moeed Yusuf tipped as high commissioner to India

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day, today.

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Moeed Yusuf tipped as high commissioner to India

Pakistan's Support to Kashmir Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, March 25 (KMS): The National Security Adviser, Moeed Yusuf, has been tipped as a favourite for the slot of country’s new high commissioner to India and he could be the first non-career envoy who ever served in New Delhi.

The search for the new high commissioner for New Delhi has been initiated in the wake of possible restoration of ties between the two countries. It is most likely that a non-career diplomat could be posted in Indian capital. Pakistan’s outgoing high commissioner in Canada Raza Bashir Tarrar and Ambassador in Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi, could be considered for the office, if a career diplomat is posted in New Delhi.

According to The News, Pakistan and India downgraded their diplomatic ties in August 2019, when India changed the status of occupied Kashmir. Since then, Pakistan didn’t send its high commissioner. Foreign Secretary, Sohail Mahmood, had vacated the post earlier in April, while Indian high commissioner, Ajay Basaria, was first recalled by New Delhi and later made ambassador in Spain.

Moeed Yusuf, who is one of the candidates for the envoy in New Delhi, is a national security expert and has currently been serving as Adviser to the PM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning, since December 24, 2019. Before joining the government, Yusuf, was the Associate Vice President for Asia at the Institute of Peace in Washington, and previously a Fellow at the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the study of the Longer-Range Future at the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University, and concurrently a Research Fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center at Harvard University’s Kennedy School.


