Pakistan President praised for reaffirming support to Kashmir cause

Srinagar, March 25 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader and the Chairman Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has praised the Pakistan President, Dr Arif Alvi for reaffirming support to the Kashmir cause.

President Arif Alvi in his address during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad said, Pakistan stands by the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination and will not abandon them.

Khawaja Firdous in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the manner in which the President of Pakistan reiterated his support to the Kashmiris by highlighting the Kashmir dispute at the international level showed that Pakistan was indeed their advocate and genuine sympathizer. He added that the President had, in fact, exercised the right of representation of Kashmiris for which the Kashmiri people pay gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan.

He said that the Kashmiri people hoped that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ just freedom struggle at all levels and use all its resources for the settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Like this: Like Loading...