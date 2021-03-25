President Alvi terms Kashmir solution imperative for peace in South Asia

Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

President Alvi terms Kashmir solution imperative for peace in South Asia

Islamabad, March 25 (KMS): Voicing serious concerns over the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), President Dr. Arif Alvi Thursday said the resolution of Kashmir dispute is imperative for ensuring peace in the South Asia.

Addressing the military parade at the Parade Avenue in Islamabad, he said the entire Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of trial. He said Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and we will continue to raise their voice at all forums. The President also urged the international community to take notice of the grim situation in IIOJK.

The president said Pakistan is laced with capabilities to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, categorically stating that any misadventure will receive a befitting response. He said we will defend our independence at all costs.

The President however said Pakistan desires peace, security and development in the whole region and has also taken practical steps towards that end.

He said peaceful coexistence is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the situation warrants that the leadership of South Asia reject the politics of hate, prejudice and religious extremism to guide the region towards prosperity.

He said Pakistan wants to move forward with good intent and peace but our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness.

The President said Pakistan is a strong nuclear power. Apart from making progress in the socio-economic sectors, the country has achieved self-reliance in defence. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan is also exporting its defence products.

Arif Alvi said our valiant and brave forces are symbol of our independence and sovereignty.

The President said the entire nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their armed forces in case of any foreign aggression as well as deal with other issues including terrorism and natural calamities. He said our martyrs and Ghazis are our pride.

He said anti-terrorism operation Raddul Fassad destroyed the terrorist networks across the country. The world also appreciates Pakistan’s successes in the war on terrorism.

The President also paid rich tributes to the leaders of Pakistan Movement.

Arif Alvi said that Pakistan desires peace in Afghanistan and the world commends the efforts made by us for the establishment of peace in the neighbouring country.

The President stressed the need for harmonizing with the latest technologies including cyberspace and artificial intelligence to achieve the goal of development. He expressed satisfaction that the country’s armed forces are not lagging behind to lace themselves with these technologies.

The President said the way we achieved independence, the goal of development can also be achieved by renewing the pledge of ‘Aik Qaum Aik Manzil.’

Turning to Covid-19 pandemic, the President said despite limited resources, the Pakistani nation has handled the situation with responsibility and discipline. He was confident that Pakistan will also overcome this challenge but stressed that we need to observe caution.

The President said Pak-China cooperation and collaboration is getting stronger with the passage of time. He also expressed gratitude to China over provision of anti-Corona vaccine to Pakistan.


