RSS goon assaults man in Delhi, forces him to chant anti-Pakistan slogans

New Delhi, March 25 (KMS): A man in Delhi was thrashed and forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans by a goon affiliated with Hindu extremist organization,

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A video of the act was viral on social media wherein the RSS goon, identified as Ajay Goswami, is seen thrashing a man and forcing him to chant anti-Pakistan and pro-India slogans.

According to a report by the NDTV, the disturbing clip shows Ajay Goswami thrashing the other man, pinning him down to the ground and telling him -“Zor se bol (say loudly). Hindustan Zindabad (Long live India). Pakistan Murdabad.” The report further said that as the man being beaten up holds Goswami’s feet, he shouts angrily: “Leave my feet”. Voices of other men, probably recording the video in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas locality, can be heard as they curse this man being roughed up. They tell him to chant: “Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad”, the NDTV added. Owaisi is a Lok Sabha MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen.

In a tweet, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain also confirmed that a video of Khajuri Khas incident is in circulation on social media. He claimed that a case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Police also confirmed that Ajay Goswami was also named an accused last year in anti-Muslim riots in Delhi in which more than 50 people mostly Muslims were killed in February 2020.

