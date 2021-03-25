Picture of the day

An eye opener for the world: graveyard behind the Flowers

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 28 Feb 2021)
Total Killings* 95,747
Custodial killings* 7,166
Civilian arrested 161,470
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,388
Women Widowed 22,924
Children Orphaned 107,813
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,235
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Feb 2021)
Total Killings 6
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 5
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 63
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 2
Women Widowed 0
Children Orphaned 0
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
Casualties : Jan 2015 till Feb 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Feb 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1609
Custodial Killings* 140
Tortured/Injured 32443
Civilian arrested 33495
Arson (Houses etc) 4356
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 132
Children Orphaned 303
Women disgraced / Molested 1106

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

(5 Aug 2019 - 28 Feb, 2021)
Total Killings 314
Custodial Killings* 38
Tortured/Injured 1646
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14526
Arson (Houses etc) 989
Women Widowed 16
Children Orphaned 38
Women disgraced / Molested 98

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Jan 2021)
Total Killings * 1355
Custodial Killings 98
Tortured/Injured 29441
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26415
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4310
Women Widowed 107
Children Orphaned 243
Women gang-raped / Molested 1042
RSS goon assaults man in Delhi, forces him to chant anti-Pakistan slogans

Kashmir Media Service

Man Thrashed, Forced to Chant Slogans in NE Delhi, Accused HeldNew Delhi, March 25 (KMS): A man in Delhi was thrashed and forced to chant anti-Pakistan slogans by a goon affiliated with Hindu extremist organization,
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

A video of the act was viral on social media wherein the RSS goon, identified as Ajay Goswami, is seen thrashing a man and forcing him to chant anti-Pakistan and pro-India slogans.

According to a report by the NDTV, the disturbing clip shows Ajay Goswami thrashing the other man, pinning him down to the ground and telling him -“Zor se bol (say loudly). Hindustan Zindabad (Long live India). Pakistan Murdabad.” The report further said that as the man being beaten up holds Goswami’s feet, he shouts angrily: “Leave my feet”. Voices of other men, probably recording the video in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas locality, can be heard as they curse this man being roughed up. They tell him to chant: “Asaduddin Owaisi Murdabad”, the NDTV added. Owaisi is a Lok Sabha MP and President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen.

In a tweet, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain also confirmed that a video of Khajuri Khas incident is in circulation on social media. He claimed that a case has been registered and investigation is in progress.

Police also confirmed that Ajay Goswami was also named an accused last year in anti-Muslim riots in Delhi in which more than 50 people mostly Muslims were killed in February 2020.


